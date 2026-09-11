CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and rankings on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Of the 1,87,739 candidates who registered for the exam, 1,50,057 appeared for the test. The NTA had earlier released the results and final answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination on August 29. The exam was conducted on July 17 and 18 across five subjects.

How to download your CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard?

· Visit the NTA Examination Management Login Page.

· From the dropdown menu, select "JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2026". · Fill in your Application Number and Password (or Date of Birth, depending on the portal options). · Fill in the security pin displayed on the page and click Submit. · Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. · Save and print it for future verification procedure. CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result marking scheme To qualify for the merit list ranking (across Category 1, 2, and 3), candidates should meet these basic minimum percentage requirements: · General, EWS, and OBC Categories: Minimum cumulative score of 33%

· SC, ST, and PwD Categories: Minimum cumulative score of 25%. Where to check CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result? You can download your scorecard or check the qualified merit list by visiting the below official portals: · Scorecard Login: Access the NTA Results Portal Login directly to check and download your individual scorecard. ALSO READ: Brics summit 2026: Delhi-NCR trains cancelled, diverted from Sept 11-13 · Merit List & Cutoff PDF: Review the full list of successful candidates and rank distributions on the CSIR-HRDG Official Website. About CSIR-UGC NET examination 2026 The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam determines candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD programmes only at Indian universities and colleges.

The official website also hosts the final answer keys for all five subjects in the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key for their respective subject by logging in with their credentials. What next after the CSIR-UGC NET exam result 2026? · If you qualified for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), download the 'Award Letter', and wait for the e-certificate and JRF award letter to be released by CSIR/NTA. Use your JRF fellowship to register for PhD programs at top Indian universities, IITs, IISERs, or CSIR labs. Interview at institutes and finish the joining formalities to activate your monthly compensation.