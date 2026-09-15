CTET Exam Date 2026 Out: CBSE to hold exam on Dec 12, 13; check details

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised exam date has been made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ). The CBSE notice states that the CBSE CTET will take place on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The admit card will be accessible on the website, cbse.gov.in, 2 days prior to the exam, and the CBSE CTET city slip will be provided 15 days in advance.

CBSE on CTET 2026 revised exam date

The CBSE notification says, "In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from 25.08.2026 to 01.09.2026. Candidates who have already completed and submitted their applications need not apply again".

The Supreme Court's direction, which emphasised the need to give qualified instructors a fair chance to fulfil the legal obligation of obtaining the required TET certificate, prompted CBSE to reopen the application window early. How to check the new CTET 2026 exam date? On the official website, candidates taking the CTET 2026 new exam can view the official notification and obtain the schedule PDF. Take the steps listed below: · Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in · Find the notice for the new exam date on the homepage · Click on the link, and the schedule PDF will display

ALSO READ: SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 Out: Tier 1 from Sept 30 to Oct 30, check notice · Read the PDF carefully, check all details and save it for later. CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026 There are two papers in the CBSE CTET test. Candidates who wish to teach in classes I–V should submit paper I, and those who wish to teach in courses VI–VIII should submit paper II. There are 150 multiple-choice questions in the exam, and there is no negative marking. 1. For Paper I - Child Development and Pedagogy - Language I and Language II - Mathematics - Environmental Studies 2. For Paper II

- Child Development and Pedagogy - Language I and Language II - Mathematics - Social Studies or Science. What about the CBSE CTET city slip, admit card date 2026 The admit card will be issued 3-4 days before the exam, and the CBSE CTET city slip will be issued 1 week before. Candidates can visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, to view and obtain the CBSE CTET September city slip 2026 PDF. Candidates must go to the official website, ctet.nic.in, and click on the CBSE CTET city slip PDF link in order to get the CBSE CTET city slip 2026. Enter your application number and birthdate as the necessary login information.