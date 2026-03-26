CTET result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CTET 2026 results for the February session soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country.

Candidates must secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks to qualify the exam, although category-wise relaxation is applicable as per norms. Once released, the result link will be activated on the official portal, allowing candidates to check their Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores.

Applicants will be able to download their scorecards by logging in using their application number, roll number, date of birth, or password.

How to check the CTET 2026 result? · Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in · On the homepage, visit the candidate activity · Press on the CTET Feb 2026 Result link · A login window will display on the screen · Fill in the roll number in the CTET login window · Click on the submit tab, and the result will be showcased on the screen. Details mentioned on the CTET 2026 scorecard Important candidate information as well as exam-related information will be included in the CTET results. After downloading the scorecard, they should carefully review it and confirm all the information.