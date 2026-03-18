CTET result February 2026 date: Final answer key at ctet.nic.in soon

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the CTET February 2026 results shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on February 7 and 8, with a re-exam held on March 1 for candidates at two centres in Bihar. The(CBSE) is set to announce the CTET February 2026 results shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on February 7 and 8, with a re-exam held on March 1 for candidates at two centres in Bihar.

Also Read: KVS admission 2026-27: Registration, eligibility, when and how to apply The final answer key is expected to be released by the CBSE along with the CTET 2026 results. To ensure accuracy in grading, this key will be created when the objections to the provisional answer key have been evaluated. To confirm their responses and understand their final marks, candidates can use the final answer key.

How to check CBSE CTET Results 2026 online? Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. Step 2: Find the link that says “CTET Results 2026” on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your login details, like roll number and other required details. Step 4: Press on the Submit to view your results. Step 5: Candidates will now be able to download their scorecard and save a printout of the score for later use. CTET Result 2026: Can CTET result be checked on DigiLocker? Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), and those who pass will receive eligibility certificates in digital format in their DigiLocker account. All applicants will receive mark sheets from CBSE for the(CTET), and those who pass will receive eligibility certificates in digital format in their DigiLocker account.

Notably, in order to improve security, the mark sheet and eligibility certificates will also include an encrypted QR Code. The DigiLocker mobile app can be used to scan and validate the QR code. All current applicants will have their DigiLocker accounts created, and their CBSE-registered mobile numbers will receive the account details. With the provided credentials, candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates. About CBSE CTET Results 2026 final answer key The final answer key for CTET 2026 will be released by CBSE once all objections to the provisional answer key have been taken into account. This final version will be used to compile and announce the CTET results. The board has previously declared that no more challenges would be accepted after the final solution key is released.

The CTET answer key that was released was tentative and can be challenged. “There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 12 /03 /2026 to 15 /03 /2026 (up to 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” says the statement on the website. CTET examination 2026 Minimum passing marks Candidates will be deemed to have passed the CTET exam if they score 60% or above. In accordance with their current reservation rules, educational institutions that use CTET scores when employing teachers may think about making accommodations for members of SC/ST, OBC, people with disabilities, etc.