CUCET 2027 registration begins at cucet.cuchd.in, check how to apply

The Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2027 Phase 1 registration process has commenced for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at the university. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cucet.cuchd.in, or submit their applications offline.

CUCET serves as an entrance examination for admission to various programmes at Chandigarh University. Candidates can also qualify for scholarships based on their performance in the entrance test and the applicable eligibility criteria.

The university has not yet announced the last date to apply for CUCET 2027 Phase 1. Applicants are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the registration deadline, examination schedule and admission requirements.

How to fill CUCET 2027 Application Form? · Visit the official Chandigarh University website at cucet.cuchd.in??. · Choose the preferred campus and enter details such as name, email ID, mobile number, date of birth and city. · Select the preferred discipline and programme. · Log in after registration and enter the required personal, academic and contact details. · Make the payment of the application fee via available online payment options, including net banking, credit card or debit card. ALSO READ: UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule · Choose the preferred examination date and slot to end the process.

How to apply offline for CUCET 2027? The application form can be purchased from the university's admission offices or authorised centres for Rs 1,000 by candidates who are applying offline. When enrolling on the official website, they have to use the special number that was provided on the form. ALSO READ: Rajasthan High Court Stenographer admit card 2026 out at hcraj.nic.in Additionally, candidates might look into the scholarship programs that Chandigarh University offers. Depending on performance and the relevant scholarship requirements, the university grants tuition fee waivers of up to 100%. CUCET 2027 Exam mode and requirements Candidates will be able to take the CUCET 2027 Phase 1 exam from home since it will be administered remotely and proctored. To take the exam, candidates must have a laptop or desktop computer with a camera.