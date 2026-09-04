Datanomics: More teachers in classrooms, but fewer women in senior roles

As India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, data presents a picture of uneven progress in the teaching landscape. The pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) — the average number of students per teacher — fell from 27 in 2018-19 to 19 in 2025-26, comfortably within the 30:1 benchmark set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. However, this improvement is uneven across states. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reported PTRs below 15, among the best in the country. Delhi, despite being a major higher-education hub, lagged at 27.