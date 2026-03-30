Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 at edudel.nic.in, check details inside

Delhi DoE Class 9 Result 2026 out: The results of the Class 9 and Class 11 annual exams were released today, March 30, by the Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE). Candidates can get scorecard PDFs and view the results link on the official edudel.nic.in website. Official mark sheets will probably be released by schools when the results are announced online.

Students will be able to view their scores online after the scorecards are issued by entering important information, including their date of birth, class, section, and Student ID. Subject-specific scores, the overall result status, and other academic information will be included in the online marksheet.

Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026: How to check the marksheet online? · Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in · Press on “Class 9/11 Result 2026” link · Fill in Student ID, class, section, and date of birth · Send details to view the result · Download and save the marksheet for later. What to check on your class Delhi School Class 9th, 11th result scorecard? · Personal Identification: Full name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, and photograph. · Academic Details: School name, class, section, session, and roll number/ID. · Subject-wise Performance: Marks received in theory, practical, and internal assessments for every subject.

· Performance Metrics: Subject-wise grades, Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), total marks, and overall percentage. ALSO READ: Delhi school Class 6-8 results releasing March 28: How to check scores · Result Status: Clearly stated as “Pass,” “Fail,” or “Promoted to the next class.” What to do in case of error in result 2026? Parents and students are recommended by the DoE to thoroughly go over all of the material on the digital marksheet. Students should get in touch with their school administration right away to get any discrepancies (such as a wrong name or wrong marks) corrected. Within the next 7-10 working days, the respective schools will also deliver hard copies of the report cards and comprehensive assessments.