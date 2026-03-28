The Directorate of Education, Delhi will declare the results for Classes 6, 7 and 8 on March 28, 2026. Students who appeared for the annual examinations will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated. The results will display the students' performance on the yearly exams for the academic year 2025–2026.

Following the release of the results, schools may also provide additional guidance. To prevent delays, students should always have their login information on hand.

Delhi School results for Class 6, 7 and 8: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for ‘Online Result 2025-26’. Step 3: Press on the result link to proceed. Step 4: Fill in your Student ID and Date of Birth. Step 5: Click the Submit button. Step 6: Your result will be showcased on the screen. Step 7: Download and print the result for later reference. About the Delhi School Class 6, 7 & 8 results The Delhi Board results 2026 can be viewed online by parents and students at edudel.nic.in, the official website. Students must submit their date of birth and student ID to view the results. They can check their scores and download the outcome for later use after logging in. It is recommended that parents and students thoroughly review all the information on the scorecard.