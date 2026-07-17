DHSE Kerala +1 result 2026 : The Plus One (Class 11) exam results will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, today, on July 17, 2026, at 3 pm.
The official websites–dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in–will allow students who took the HSE exams to view and download their scorecards.
The Kerala Plus One examinations were held in the afternoon, from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm, from March 5 to March 27, 2026. This year, over 3 lakh students applied for the improvement examinations, and about 4 lakh students registered for the exam.
DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026: How to check?
· To check the results using the PRD mobile app, download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
· Once you’ve installed it, open the application and find “Kerala Plus One results 2026.”
· Click on it, then fill in your registration number and date of birth before pressing 'submit'.
Students must get at least 30% in order to be eligible for the Plus One exam. The Save a Year (SAY) test can be taken by those who do not reach the minimum qualifying requirements in one or more subjects.
What after DHSE Kerala Plus One exam date 2026?
After the result of the DHSE Kerala Plus One (Class 11) board exams on March 27, 2026, the timeline progresses through result announcement, the revaluation window, improvement exams, and standard promotion to Plus Two studies.
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Information
Exam Authority
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala