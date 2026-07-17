DHSE Kerala +1 result 2026 : The Plus One (Class 11) exam results will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, today, on July 17, 2026, at 3 pm.

The official websites–dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in–will allow students who took the HSE exams to view and download their scorecards.

The Kerala Plus One examinations were held in the afternoon, from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm, from March 5 to March 27, 2026. This year, over 3 lakh students applied for the improvement examinations, and about 4 lakh students registered for the exam.

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026: How to check?

· To check the results using the PRD mobile app, download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

· Once you’ve installed it, open the application and find “Kerala Plus One results 2026.” · Click on it, then fill in your registration number and date of birth before pressing 'submit'. · The +1 results will be showcased on the screen. ALSO READ: NTA NEET UG 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh qualify, women outperform men · Download and save the results for later use. How to check Kerala Plus One result 2026 via SMS? · Type KERALA11<space> registration number · Send it to 56263.

· The subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be sent to the same number by the board. DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details checked after result announcement · Check name, DOB and registration number · Verify subject-wise marks carefully · Note pass/fail status in each subject · Download and save PDF to cloud storage · Print at least 2 copies ALSO READ: Neet UG 2026 results: Aryan Gupta bags AIR 1 · If any error — contact the school immediately.