Dropout rate dips, but just half of Class I kids make it to XII

The report also highlighted disparities in the distribution of schools across states. It said Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have a higher share of schools than their share of student enrolment, implying underutilisation of available infrastructure. In contrast, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kerala have a significantly lower share of schools relative to enrolment, indicating a higher concentration of students per school.