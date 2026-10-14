The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB Primary Teacher Marks 2026 for candidates who appeared for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment examination under Post Code 802/25. Candidates can access their scores through the Online Application Registration System (OARS) on the board’s website, at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Additionally, the board has released category-specific cut-off scores and temporarily shortlisted qualified applicants for e-dossier submission. The dates of the exams were February 16–20, February 23, March 26, March 31, April 3, and April 10, 2026.

How to check and download the DSSSB Primary Teacher Marks 2026 online?

· Visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

· Open the Online Application Registration System (OARS). · Log in using the registered credentials required by the website. · Navigate to the important recruitment or marks section for Assistant Teacher (Primary), Post Code 802/25. · Open the available marks or result details. · Review the displayed score and other applicable information. ALSO READ: CUCET 2027 registration begins at cucet.cuchd.in, check how to apply · Save or download the available record for later use. DSSSB Primary Teacher Cut Off 2026 Category-Wise The cut-offs are based on a scale of 200 marks.

· Unreserved (UR)- 172.06 · Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 160.95 · Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 160.09 · Scheduled Caste (SC)- 158.01 · Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 139.64 DSSSB Primary Teacher PwBD Cut-off 2026 · Category (a)- 149.73 · Category (b)- 112.47 · Category (c)- 152.75 ALSO READ: DU clears ₹5,889 crore hostel plan for 21,895 students amid project delays · Categories (d) and (e)- 118.81. DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details The board issued the advertisement on September 10, 2025 to notify aspiring candidates about the Assistant Teacher (Primary) position. On September 19, 2025, a corrigendum was issued.

For information on the specific distribution of open positions, qualifying requirements, and reservation conditions, candidates should consult the original recruitment notice and important corrigenda. 1,169 positions are being filled in two organisations: · Directorate of Education, GNCTD- 1,044 · New Delhi Municipal Council- 125 Total- 1,169. About the DSSSB E-Dossier Submission 2026 Provisionally shortlisted candidates have from October 19 to October 30, 2026, to submit the necessary documentation via their respective OARS accounts. ALSO READ: UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule Within the allotted time, they must also confirm their post preferences. Their candidature may be impacted if they miss the deadline or do not finish the necessary steps.