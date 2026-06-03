DU NCWEB PG admissions 2026 via CUET PG; Delhi women can apply, know more

The University of Delhi (DU) has published the Bulletin of Information for admission to postgraduate programs offered by the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the 2026–2027 academic year.

According to the notification, DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) and CUET PG 2026 scores will determine admissions. Women who want to continue their education through DU's non-collegiate system and are unable to pursue regular full-time study can apply through these admissions.

How to apply for NCWEB 2026?

· Route directly to the official Delhi University PG Admission website.

· Enter the registration link and sign up using your CUET PG 2026 Application Number and login details.

· Authenticate and activate your account using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number/email ID. · Fill in your personal profile, graduation scores, and prior qualifying exam details. · Upload scanned copies of your certificates, including your Delhi residency proof document (e.g., Aadhaar card or Voter ID). · During the program and college preference-filling section, explicitly pick the NCWEB option for your preferred M.A. or M.Sc. courses. · Make the payment of the non-refundable CSAS PG registration fee online via net banking or debit/credit card to finalise your submission.

NCWEB 2026: Eligibility, admission process Performance in CUET PG 2026 will be the sole criterion for admission, after which applicants must participate in DU's postgraduate admissions procedure. Important requirements for the admission process include: · Valid CUET PG 2026 score. · Registration through DU's PG-CSAS portal. · Choice of NCWEB during preference filling. · Proof of residence in Delhi in the candidate's own name. · Submission of all essential academic and category certificates. Only women who live in Delhi's National Capital Territory (NCT) can apply for postgraduate programs, according to NCWEB. Additionally, applicants must register and choose NCWEB as one of their admission preferences via the DU PG application portal.