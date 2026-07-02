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ESIC plans to build own medical education system with new university

ESIC plans a deemed health sciences university to unify its medical colleges, standardise education, boost research and strengthen governance across its expanding network

Doctors, medical education, studies, medical research
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ESIC's medical education institutions are currently affiliated with multiple state universities and are spread across 15 states and one Union Territory. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
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The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is planning to set up a dedicated health sciences university and overhaul the governance of its medical education system as the social security body expands its network of medical colleges and teaching institutions, according to people aware of the development.
 
The proposed institution, to be called the ESIC Institute of Medical Sciences and Occupational Health, would function as a deemed-to-be university and bring the corporation's 17 medical colleges, two dental colleges and two nursing colleges under a common academic framework. Another 11 medical colleges are planned or are at various stages of development, the people said.
 
The move follows the implementation of the Code on Social Security, which empowers ESIC to establish medical education and training institutions as part of its healthcare mandate.
 
ESIC's medical education institutions are currently affiliated with multiple state universities and are spread across 15 states and one Union Territory. With the addition of the proposed medical colleges, the network is expected to expand to 19 states and one Union Territory, prompting the corporation to create its own university, the people said.
 
According to the proposal, the university would provide a unified academic and governance framework for ESIC's institutions, standardise teaching and training programmes, oversee examinations, curriculum development, faculty development and research, and strengthen occupational health research by leveraging the corporation's nationwide patient base. It is also expected to provide scholarships, subsidised education and greater opportunities for the wards of insured persons, according to a copy of the proposal reviewed by Business Standard.
 
Emails sent to ESIC and the labour ministry did not elicit any response till press time.
 
ESIC is the country's statutory social security organisation that administers the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme under the Code on Social Security. Funded through contributions from employers and employees, it provides medical care and cash benefits for sickness, maternity, disability, employment injury and dependants' benefits to insured workers and their families. It also operates a nationwide network of hospitals, dispensaries and medical education institutions.
 
The proposal says the initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages multidisciplinary higher education institutions and a common academic framework.
 
It also proposes a hub-and-spoke model to enable sharing of faculty and infrastructure across ESIC institutions, greater use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in medical education, and national and international academic exchange programmes.
 
The institution is proposed to be established as a deemed-to-be university, with a temporary administrative headquarters housed within an existing ESIC medical college. All existing and proposed ESIC medical colleges would become constituent institutions under its academic and administrative framework, subject to approvals from the University Grants Commission and other statutory regulators.
 
Besides medicine, dentistry and nursing, the university would have faculties for allied health sciences, occupational health, public health, health administration and hospital management, and social security, reflecting ESIC's dual role as a healthcare provider and social insurance organisation.
 
Alongside the university proposal, ESIC is planning to strengthen its Medical Education Division under a medical commissioner (medical education) as its network of teaching institutions expands, the people said.
 
The restructuring proposes dedicated verticals for regulatory affairs, faculty affairs, student affairs and institutional development, each headed by a senior officer. It also envisages an Advisory Board for ESIC Medical Education with representatives from the corporation's medical colleges, hospitals and occupational health institutions to guide academic and institutional development.
 
Officials said ESIC's medical education activities have grown substantially over the past decade, necessitating a more specialised administrative structure. The proposed directorate would replace the current arrangement, under which medical education functions are handled across multiple divisions, with dedicated verticals for regulatory compliance, faculty affairs, student affairs, institutional development and academic administration.
 
The proposed university is expected to bring all ESIC teaching institutions under a single academic umbrella, allowing greater standardisation in curriculum, examinations, faculty development and research while retaining the corporation's existing healthcare delivery role.
   

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Topics :Medical collegeshealthcaresocial securitynational education policy

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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