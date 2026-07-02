ESIC plans to build own medical education system with new university

The move follows the implementation of the Code on Social Security, which empowers ESIC to establish medical education and training institutions as part of its healthcare mandate.
ESIC's medical education institutions are currently affiliated with multiple state universities and are spread across 15 states and one Union Territory. With the addition of the proposed medical colleges, the network is expected to expand to 19 states and one Union Territory, prompting the corporation to create its own university, the people said.
According to the proposal, the university would provide a unified academic and governance framework for ESIC's institutions, standardise teaching and training programmes, oversee examinations, curriculum development, faculty development and research, and strengthen occupational health research by leveraging the corporation's nationwide patient base. It is also expected to provide scholarships, subsidised education and greater opportunities for the wards of insured persons, according to a copy of the proposal reviewed by Business Standard.