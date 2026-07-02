ESIC plans to build own medical education system with new university

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is planning to set up a dedicated health sciences university and overhaul the governance of its medical education system as the social security body expands its network of medical colleges and teaching institutions, according to people aware of the development.

The proposed institution, to be called the ESIC Institute of Medical Sciences and Occupational Health, would function as a deemed-to-be university and bring the corporation's 17 medical colleges, two dental colleges and two nursing colleges under a common academic framework. Another 11 medical colleges are planned or are at various stages of development, the people said.

The move follows the implementation of the Code on Social Security, which empowers ESIC to establish medical education and training institutions as part of its healthcare mandate.

ESIC's medical education institutions are currently affiliated with multiple state universities and are spread across 15 states and one Union Territory. With the addition of the proposed medical colleges, the network is expected to expand to 19 states and one Union Territory, prompting the corporation to create its own university, the people said.