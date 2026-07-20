Football fans around the world tuned in to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, with many Indians staying up past midnight to catch the title clash. In view of the late-night kick-off and the country's football fervour, the governments of Kerala, Manipur and Meghalaya declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

In Kerala, the decision followed requests from students who wanted to stay up and watch the final. Announcing the holiday on social media, General Education Minister N. Samsudheen wrote, "Happy now, children?"

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between reigning champions Argentina and Spain kicked off at 12.30 am IST on Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match concluded after 90 minutes without requiring extra time or penalties, finishing shortly before 3 am IST.

Kerala announced holiday for schools

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the Kerala government announced on Sunday that all schools and higher education institutions would remain closed on Monday. According to officials, the decision followed requests from students who wanted to stay up late to watch the World Cup final.

In a Facebook post announcing the holiday, Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan said the decision was taken after students expressed concerns about attending classes after staying up late to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

Manipur shut schools and colleges for a day

To allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the Manipur government declared Monday a holiday for all schools, colleges and higher education institutions across the state.

An order issued by the Education Department stated: "The Governor of Manipur has directed that all schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE or any other board, along with all government, aided and unaided colleges, higher education institutions and universities, will remain closed on July 20."

ALSO READ: 1930 to 2026: Full list of FIFA WC Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners The order added that the holiday had been declared "with a view to enable students across the state to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at 0030 hours on July 20, 2026", in which defending champions Argentina faced Spain.

Meghalaya declared holiday for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also declared a holiday for all schools in the state on Monday to enable students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The announcement came amid an enthusiastic response to the Chief Minister's fan parks set up in Shillong, Jowai and Tura for live screenings of the match.

Other parts of India on FIFA 2026

Besides the state-wide holidays, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final also prompted some schools in other parts of the country to revise their academic schedules. South Point High School in Kolkata had already postponed examinations scheduled for July 20 and 21 for students in Classes VI to XII.

In an official circular, the school informed parents and students that the Periodic Assessment I, Pre-Midterm Test and Unit Test I would be held on revised dates instead of immediately after the World Cup final.