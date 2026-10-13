Foreign varsities' India campuses unlikely to strengthen research

Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India, said demand for foreign universities was primarily for employable degrees rather than research, making it difficult to build research ecosystems at new campuses. “Foreign universities are coming into India due to demand for employable degrees from students. Most Indian students go to colleges to get a valuable degree that will lead to a job, so the demand itself is not for research. The economics of it will decide what the institutions offer since these are private universities, and setting up a campus in a new country is a major investment, requiring huge capital expenditure,” Ahmed observed.