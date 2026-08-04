Schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions across Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district will remain closed from August 4 to August 12 due to the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The closure, ordered by the district administration, aims to ensure student safety and ease traffic congestion as thousands of devotees pass through the district. However, all pre-scheduled examinations will be conducted as planned.

Officials on schools and colleges closed

The District Inspector of the schools said, "In compliance with the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and with the safety of students in mind, all schools (from Nursery/Class 1 to Class 12) operating under the Basic Education Board, Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other affiliated boards, and Madrasa Board shall remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026".

ALSO READ: Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12 The order added, "Similarly, all colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district (government and private) shall also remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026. However, pre-scheduled examinations for any course or subject will continue as planned. Strict compliance with this order shall be ensured". School holidays in August 2026 All schools and colleges will be shut on August 15 for Independence Day as it's a national holiday. Schools and educational institutions will have their holiday on August 25 and 28 for Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan, respectively.