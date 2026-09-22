Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 admit card out: Check date and exam details

Documents required for Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Entry
The required admit card must be brought by students to the exam location. Candidates have been asked by the board to make sure that the information on their Aadhaar card or other picture ID is current and corresponds with the records kept by their school. If the necessary identity information has not been updated, candidates will not be allowed to access the exam facility.
More about the Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Entry
Candidates should carefully review every detail contained on their admit cards and adhere to the guidelines provided. Additionally, they should clarify ahead of time their examination date, location, and reporting requirements. Only qualified student-teachers in accordance with the relevant admission-year categories are eligible to receive roll numbers from institute heads. Before the exam starts, students are urged to get in touch with their D.El.Ed. Institution as soon as possible to collect their admit cards and to settle any discrepancies.