Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 admit card out: Check date and exam details

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has issued the admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) October 2026 examination.

As per the board's instructions, principals and heads of D.El.Ed training institutes will download the admit cards on the official BSEH website using their institute login credentials.

Students do not need to download the admit card separately. They should contact their individual institute to collect their admit card once it has been downloaded by the institute authorities.

Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 exam dates

· Admit card availability- September 21, 2026

· Commencement of examination- October 1, 2026

· Last date of exams- October 24, 2026 · Exam timing- 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. How to download the Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Admit Card? 1. Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in. 2. Log in using the institute's official user ID and password. 3. Download the admit cards of eligible student-teachers via institute login. 4. Take a colour printout on A4-size paper, with the candidate's photograph. ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Classes 10, 12 sample papers released; how to check 5. Students must collect their admit cards from their respective institutes after the download process is finished. Documents required for Haryana D.El.Ed October 2026 Exam Entry The required admit card must be brought by students to the exam location. Candidates have been asked by the board to make sure that the information on their Aadhaar card or other picture ID is current and corresponds with the records kept by their school. If the necessary identity information has not been updated, candidates will not be allowed to access the exam facility.