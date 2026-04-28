Heatwave 2026: Schools shut, timings changed across India amid rising heat

Latest School Time in India: India Heatwave 2026: With severe heatwave conditions sweeping across the country and temperatures ranging between 42°C and 45°C, several state administrations have rolled out urgent measures to protect students. These include revised morning school timings, early summer vacations, and mandatory safety steps such as “water bells”.

Many states' academic schedules have been affected by the extreme weather and rising temperatures, and immediate steps are being taken to reduce students' exposure to the highest temperatures during the day.

Heatwave in India 2026: Revised School Timings

Several state governments in India have moved school hours to early morning hours as the summer heatwave intensifies. The goal of the action is to ensure that lessons end before the intense afternoon heat arrives.

Growing worries about students' health and safety during severe weather are reflected in India's modifications to school schedules during heatwaves. · Rajasthan: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm · Uttar Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm · Prayagraj (UP): 7:30 am – 12:00 pm · Odisha: 6:30 am – 10:30 am · Maharashtra: 7:00 am – 11:15 am · Jharkhand: 7:00 am – 11:30 am · Bihar (Patna): Till 11:30 am · Madhya Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

ALSO READ: Heatwaves, weak monsoon and oil surge may push India's inflation higher · Rajasthan (Kota): 7:30 am – 12:30 pm. Heatwave in India 2026: Early Summer Vacations In addition to changing the schedule, a number of states have decided to postpone summer vacations or temporarily close schools because of the prolonged weather. These decisions demonstrate how severe India's intense heatwave is and how it affects the country's educational system. · Chhattisgarh has extended its summer break to April 20 – June 15 · Odisha schools will start holidays from April 27

· West Bengal has begun summer vacations from April 22, except in hill areas like Darjeeling · Tripura has ordered school vacations from April 24 to May 1 · Jharkhand authorities have suggested temporary school shutdowns in severely affected districts. ALSO READ: Labour Ministry calls for urgent heatwave protection measures for workers · Uttarakhand: Rising temperatures have triggered immediate action, prompting the closure of schools and anganwadi centres in Dehradun on April 27. Additional safety measures in schools amid the weather in India 2026 To lower health risks, officials have implemented several heatwave safety measures for students at schools that are still open. The "Water Bell" system, which reminds students to stay hydrated regularly in states like Delhi and Uttarakhand, is a noteworthy initiative.