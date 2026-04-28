Heatwave 2026: Schools shut, timings changed across India amid rising heat

Latest School Time in India: India Heatwave 2026: With severe heatwave conditions sweeping across the country and temperatures ranging between 42°C and 45°C, several state administrations have rolled out urgent measures to protect students. These include revised morning school timings, early summer vacations, and mandatory safety steps such as “water bells”.
Many states' academic schedules have been affected by the extreme weather and rising temperatures, and immediate steps are being taken to reduce students' exposure to the highest temperatures during the day.
Heatwave in India 2026: Revised School Timings
Several state governments in India have moved school hours to early morning hours as the summer heatwave intensifies. The goal of the action is to ensure that lessons end before the intense afternoon heat arrives.
Growing worries about students' health and safety during severe weather are reflected in India's modifications to school schedules during heatwaves.
Additional safety measures in schools amid the weather in India 2026
To lower health risks, officials have implemented several heatwave safety measures for students at schools that are still open. The "Water Bell" system, which reminds students to stay hydrated regularly in states like Delhi and Uttarakhand, is a noteworthy initiative.
In states like Delhi and Telangana, sports, gatherings, and outdoor activities are prohibited between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. To provide adequate ventilation and hydration, classrooms are being observed.
Nonetheless, teachers are still required to remain on campus until early afternoon in regions such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. These actions are intended to protect pupils from heat-related ailments such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke.