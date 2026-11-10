IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in; check important details

The IBPS RRB PO 2026 Admit Card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who have applied for 4,256 Officer Scale I posts across Regional Rural Banks can download the prelims admit card at the official website.

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2026 is planned to be conducted on November 21 and 22, 2026. Check out details below including steps to download the admit card, instructions, reporting requirements and other important factors. Exam timings will be announced later.

How to download the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the “CRP RRBs” provided on the homepage.

Search for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Admit Card. Fill in the Registration No. or Roll No. and Password or Date of Birth. Click on the Submit button to see the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026 release date details. The IBPS RRB PO Hall Ticket 2026 will display on the screen. Verify dates, timings, venue address and other information. Download the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card pdf file. Take out the print 2 copies on A4 size paper to bring to the venue. Details mentioned on the IBPS RRB PO 2026 Call Letter The information must be thoroughly checked, and if there are any inconsistencies, it is essential for candidates to reach out to the appropriate authority to have them corrected prior to the examination.

In addition to the admit card, candidates must also bring a passport-sized photograph and a legitimate identification proof. The hall ticket holds significant information; please refer to the details below: Candidate's name Registration number Roll number Date of birth Photograph Exam date Exam centre address. IBPS RRB PO Exam 2026 Guidelines Carry a copy of the IBPS RRB PO Hall Ticket 2026 with an ID proof like Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voter ID. Affix a passport-size photograph on the provided place on the admit card similar to the photo uploaded during registration. Visit the center at least 45 minutes before the time. Avoid the items which are banned like mobile phones, electronic gadgets or illegal materials.