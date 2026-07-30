ICAI CA Final November 2026 applications to reopen on Aug 1; how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will resume the CA Final November 2026 application window. The official announcement stated that the CA Final November 2026 application will reopen on August 1, 2026. Candidates can register and apply via the e-service site if they were unable to submit their applications for the exam within the earlier timetable.
August 5, 2026 is the deadline for CA Final November 2026 applications. The CA Final November applications opened on July 6, 2026, in accordance with the previous schedule. Applications may be submitted until July 19, 2026, and there was no late fee. With a late fee, the window was available until July 22, 2026.
ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam Schedule
· CA Final examinations- May 2, 2026
· CA Foundation- September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026
· CA Intermediate Group I- September 1, 3 and 6, 2026
· CA Intermediate Group II- September 8, 10 and 12, 2026
· CA Final Group I- November 2, 4 and 6, 2026
· CA Final Group II- November 9, 11 and 13, 2026
· International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT)- November 11 and 13, 2026
· Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exams- November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026.