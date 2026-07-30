ICAI CA Final November 2026 applications to reopen on Aug 1; how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will resume the CA Final November 2026 application window. The official announcement stated that the CA Final November 2026 application will reopen on August 1, 2026. Candidates can register and apply via the e-service site if they were unable to submit their applications for the exam within the earlier timetable.

August 5, 2026 is the deadline for CA Final November 2026 applications. The CA Final November applications opened on July 6, 2026, in accordance with the previous schedule. Applications may be submitted until July 19, 2026, and there was no late fee. With a late fee, the window was available until July 22, 2026.

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam Schedule · CA Final examinations- May 2, 2026 · CA Foundation- September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026 · CA Intermediate Group I- September 1, 3 and 6, 2026 · CA Intermediate Group II- September 8, 10 and 12, 2026 · CA Final Group I- November 2, 4 and 6, 2026 · CA Final Group II- November 9, 11 and 13, 2026 · International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT)- November 11 and 13, 2026

ALSO READ: PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10th, 12th results out soon · Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exams- November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026. How to apply for the ICAI CA Final November 2026? · Visit ICAI's e-service portal. · Log in with your user ID and password. · Click on the CA Final November 2026 Exam Form link. · Enter all the information sought in the application form. · Check the required documents and details.

· Make the payment of the prescribed application fee (if applicable). · Submit the form. ALSO READ: NEET 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in UG, PG admissions · Keep a printout of the application form and fee receipt safe for later use. CA Final November 2026 eligibility · The candidate should have passed the CA Intermediate Examination. · Registration in the final course of ICAI is needed. · Should have completed the prescribed articleship training or be about to finish within the time limit set by ICAI.