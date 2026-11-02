ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result likely by Nov 6; how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Foundation September 2026 examination results are likely to be declared by the evening of November 6.

As per the latest announcement by ICAI, candidates can download their result cum scorecard through the official website once it is released. ICAI held the CA Foundation September 2026 exam offline on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in pen-and-paper format at multiple centres nationwide.

How to check and download the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result?

· Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

· Find the CA Foundation September 2026 result link.

· Fill in the registration number and roll number in the designated fields. · Submit the details to check the result. · Download the result and save a copy for later reference. Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 · Candidate’s Name · Roll Number · Registration Number · Paper-wise Marks · Total Marks · Result Status · Pass Criteria Notice (Minimum passing requirement at least 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50%). What is next after the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026? Your next step will depend on whether you pass or need to retake the ICAI CA Foundation exam, which is set for November 6, 2026. Register for the CA Intermediate course (which comprises Group 1, Group 2, or both) as soon as you pass the exam by using the official ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP).