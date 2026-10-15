ICAI CA Intermediate Sept 2026: Result date and time announced at website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) is expected to announce the results of the September 2026 Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination on the evening of October 22. Candidates who took the exams can view their results at caresults.icai.org, the official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India administered the CA Intermediate September 2026 exams for all papers from September 1 to September 12, 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST).

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate result 2026?

Candidates must ensure that the registration number and roll number entered on the portal are correct to avoid difficulties when accessing the result.

· Go to the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org. · Find the link to the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result. · Fill in the required credentials, including the registration number and roll number. · Submit the details to check the result. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration likely by October-end; check details · Review all the result details and download or print a copy for later use. Details mentioned in the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result · Candidate name · Roll number · Registration number