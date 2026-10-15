ICAI CA Intermediate Sept 2026: Result date and time announced at website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the September 2026 Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination on the evening of October 22. Candidates who took the exams can view their results at caresults.icai.org, the official website.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India administered the CA Intermediate September 2026 exams for all papers from September 1 to September 12, 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST).
How to check ICAI CA Intermediate result 2026?
Candidates must ensure that the registration number and roll number entered on the portal are correct to avoid difficulties when accessing the result.
· Go to the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.
· Find the link to the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result.
· Fill in the required credentials, including the registration number and roll number.
· Submit the details to check the result.
· Review all the result details and download or print a copy for later use.
What happens after the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result?
You can proceed to the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) path if you pass both Groups (Group 1 and Group 2) in the CA Intermediate. If you only passed one group (Partial Success), concentrate just on passing Group 1 on your subsequent try, or get ready for Group 2 on your next try (January 2027 or May 2027). Under the existing scheme, you cannot begin your articleship until both groups have been cleared. A setback, however, is merely a detour rather than the end of the road if you fail to clear either group. ICAI now administers exams three times a year, so you will not have to wait as long for your next chance.