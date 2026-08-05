The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final June Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who took the exams between June 11 and June 18, 2026, can now access their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in.
Below is a direct download link for the CMA Final scorecard PDF and the CMA Inter scoring PDF. In order to verify their eligibility, candidates must input their identity number. The next session for the CMA 2026 exam will be held in December.
How to download the CMA Result June 2026?
To download the scorecard for the CMA exam 2026 for the Intermediate and Final exams, candidates will have to follow the steps below:
· Visit the ICMAI student website at icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result
· Click examination tab
· Click 'Results' from the sidebar
· A course-wise result link is displayed on the webpage; click the relevant link
· Fill in your login details, then click 'View Result' to view the ICMAI CMA results.