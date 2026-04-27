ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th Result releasing soon at website

To check their scores, students need to have their Index Number and UID on hand. The exam was taken by more than 4 lakh candidates. The dates of the ICSE 2026 test were February 17–March 30, 2026. The 2026 ISC results will be held between February 12 and April 3, 2026.

4. Total Marks

5. Qualification.

ICSE Result 2026: Details required to check the result

Make sure you correctly enter your Course Code, Candidate UID, Index Number, and Captcha verification to view your scores. To prevent any login issues on the results portal, it is crucial to verify these credentials twice.

The original pass certificates and statement of marks will be sent to schools within 15 to 20 days, although the online results are dispatched. To pick up these tangible documents, students must go to their individual schools.

More about the CISCE ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026

The Council has issued a warning about clicking on "leaked" results links on Telegram or WhatsApp. The official DigiLocker app, results.cisce.org, and cisce.org are the only reliable sources for your scores.