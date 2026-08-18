IGNOU July 2026 registration last date extended to Aug 31, check details

The deadline for new admissions to the July 2026 term has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The recent update was disseminated through its formal communication channels. Candidates have until August 31, 2026, to apply for announced programs offered online and through Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

Students will be able to complete their admission procedure with this assistance. The respective IGNOU Samarth admission portals are open to all new applicants. Before submitting the form, it is crucial to review the eligibility and admission requirements.

How to apply for the IGNOU July 2026 Admission?

· Visit the IGNOU admission portal at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or https://www.ignou.ac.in

· Register by filling in the required details and creating a password. · Submit the registration form to get the username through SMS and email. · Log in and fill in the required personal and academic details. · Upload the photograph, signature, category certificate, photo ID and other documents. · Make the payment of the applicable admission fee online. · Check all details carefully using the preview option. ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027 out | Goa Board Exam schedule · Submit the application form and save a copy for later use.