IGNOU July admissions 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30

The deadline for July 2026 session admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been further extended to September 30, 2026 for online programmes, with the exception of certificate and semester-based programmes.

The university's Samarth admission portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, is where candidates wishing to apply for admission through the open and distance learning (ODL) method can do so.

Before registering for IGNOU July 2026 admissions, students can visit the website to carefully review the requirements for their preferred degree.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2026 admission?

· Visit the official IGNOU Samarth admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

· New users must choose the new admission option.

· Register by providing the required personal and contact details. · Candidates who have already enrolled can log in using their existing details. · Sign in with the login details created during registration. · Choose the preferred programme and complete the application form. · Upload all required documents in the specified format. · Make the payment of the required application and admission fee online. · Submit the application form. ALSO READ: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result released · Download or save the confirmation page for later use.

IGNOU registration fee, cancellation and refund rules · The registration fee cannot be refunded. · Candidates can cancel their application via login account. Once cancelled, the application cannot be restored. · If the admission has not yet been confirmed, the amount paid will be refunded according to university rules. · After admission confirmation, 15% of the programme fee will be subtracted from the refund, subject to a maximum deduction of Rs 2,000. · Students who pick the soft-copy study material will get a refund after only the registration fee is deducted.