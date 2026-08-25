IISER 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment result released at iiseradmission.in

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) announced the IISER 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result on August 24, 2026. Candidates participating in the IISER admission counselling process can check their allotment status on the official admission portal using their login credentials.

Candidates who receive an admission offer must indicate their willingness and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) by August 26, 2026. Because Round 5 is the final round of IISER seat allocation, candidates should carefully review their offers and complete the necessary admission formalities within the specified timeframe.

IISER Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to Check?

· Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in

· Open the IISER Admissions 2026 section · Click on the Round 5 Seat Allotment Result link · Fill in the application number/user ID and password · Submit the login details · Check the allotted IISER and programme · Open the offer letter and check the admission details · Submit the essential willingness/decision · Make the payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee within the deadline. IISER 2026 Seat Acceptance Fee The Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) must be paid online by candidates who accept their IISER admission offer. The cost of counselling for IISER 2026 is:

· General/EWS/OBC-NCL/PwD/KM- Rs 35,000 ALSO READ: School Holidays 2026: From Raksha Bandhan to Eid, check upcoming holidays · SC/ST- Rs 17,500. Important Documents required for IISER 2026 Admission · IISER/IAT 2026 application details · IAT 2026 rank or score details · Seat allotment/offer letter · Valid identity proof · Passport-size photographs · Fee payment confirmation · Class 10 certificate · Class 12 certificate or qualifying examination documents