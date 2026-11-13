Home / Education / News / IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on May 23, 2027: IIT Delhi

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on May 23, 2027: IIT Delhi

Aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years

IIT Delhi, IIT
A view of the Indian IIT Delhi campus in New Delhi (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced will be conducted on May 23, 2027, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which will be organising the crucial exam, announced on Friday.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced.

"The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced will be held on May 23, 2027," an official notification said.

"The candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display," it added.

Aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AIBE 22 admit card 2026 releasing tomorrow; check exam-day guidelines

Kerala board exam 2027 timetable out: Know SSLC, Plus 2 exam datesheet

RRB Group D result 2026 out; check zone-wise category, cut offs and more

IIT Kharagpur becomes first IIT to offer postgraduate medical courses

SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download the hall ticket?

Topics :IIT entrance examIIT JEE-AdvancedIIT Delhi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowMicrosoft 365 outageHonasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Next Story