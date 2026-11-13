IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on May 23, 2027: IIT Delhi

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced will be conducted on May 23, 2027, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which will be organising the crucial exam, announced on Friday.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced.

"The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced will be held on May 23, 2027," an official notification said.

"The candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display," it added.

Aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.