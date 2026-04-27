IIT Madras incubates 112 startups, files 431 patents in FY26 milestone year

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has achieved a key milestone in deep-tech entrepreneurship, incubating over 100 start-ups for the second consecutive year under its ‘Startup Shatam’ mission. Through its nodal incubator, IITM Incubation Cell (IITMIC), the institute incubated 112 start-ups in FY 2025–26, building on last year’s historic milestone.

In parallel, IIT Madras continued its strong innovation momentum, filing 431 patents during the year, reinforcing its leadership in translating research into real-world impact.

FY 2025–26 also witnessed several ‘firsts’ for the start-up ecosystem at IITM. In its 13th year, incubation at IITMIC crossed the 500-start-up mark, reaching a total portfolio of 567 start-ups. The portfolio is collectively valued at over Rs 74,100 crore ($8 billion) based on latest funding rounds, and includes two unicorns and multiple mergers and acquisitions. A landmark moment this year was Ather Energy’s IPO, the first publicly listed company from IITMIC’s portfolio.

These achievements reinforce IIT Madras’ position as one of India’s leading higher education institutions for deep-tech entrepreneurship, translational research, and intellectual property creation. V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, who had set the goal of ‘100 start-ups a year’ in 2024 and ‘one patent a day’ in 2023, made the announcements to students, faculty, researchers, and start-up founders during World IP Day celebrations held on campus on Friday (24 April 2026). Kamakoti said, “These milestones reflect the culture of innovation that has taken deep roots across IIT Madras. Our faculty, students, researchers, alumni, and external entrepreneurs are creating technologies and enterprises that can serve India and the world. The combination of start-up creation and strong patent activity demonstrates our commitment to translating research into real impact.”

Manu Santhanam, dean (ICSR), added, “Supporting this sustained patent momentum is a robust institutional framework designed to help researchers convert ideas into protected and deployable technologies. IIT Madras has built an end-to-end support system that enables faculty, students, and researchers to navigate the IP journey efficiently, from early-stage disclosures and prior-art evaluation to drafting, prosecution, and long-term portfolio management." He said, "Housed under ICSR, the IP Management Cell works closely with inventors and legal experts to streamline every stage of the process, helping accelerate protection of high-impact innovations. The efforts towards technology implementation and commercialisation, coordinated by the Technology Transfer Office at ICSR, have also increased significantly in recent years.”

Patents Filed A key highlight of this year’s ‘Startup Shatam’ milestone is the growing maturity and diversity of start-ups entering the ecosystem. Over 60 per cent of the start-ups were founded by external entrepreneurs across India, strengthening IITMIC’s pan-India reach and reflecting the ‘IITM for All’ vision. IIT Madras students, faculty, and researchers also continued to drive strong innovation output, with 431 patents filed during FY 2025–26, supported by the institute’s IP ecosystem and commercialisation efforts led by its IP Management Cell. The newly incubated start-ups span a wide range of critical deep-tech sectors, including manufacturing, robotics, automotive, batteries, defence, aerospace, AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, analytics, fintech, healthtech, agritech, biotech, climate technologies, IoT, and cyber-physical systems.

On the IP front, IIT Madras highlighted strong activity in frontier areas such as AI/ML, quantum technologies, semiconductors, 5G/6G, robotics, advanced manufacturing, sustainable energy systems, photonics, blockchain, AR/VR, biomedical imaging, and advanced materials. Speaking on the entrepreneurship milestone, Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO, IITM Incubation Cell, said, “FY25 was a landmark year with 103 start-ups incubated, setting a new benchmark for the IIT Madras ecosystem. FY26 has been a year of consolidation, with over 1,200 applications received from across India and 112 start-ups incubated while maintaining a strong focus on quality and deep-tech orientation." "We are also seeing increasing maturity in start-ups entering IITMIC — more revenue-generating companies, funded ventures, and serial entrepreneurs — reflecting a shift towards a more commercially mature and outcome-driven incubation ecosystem. With growing investor and industry interest, we will continue to build towards the next wave of high-impact companies, including future unicorns and IPO-bound start-ups.”