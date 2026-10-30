India may need 1.5 billion sq ft of private education space by 2035: CBRE

India will require an estimated 1.0-1.5 billion square feet of additional private education infrastructure by financial year 2034-35, driven by rising enrolment, growing private-sector participation and increasing demand for quality education, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE. Private unaided K-12 schools (kindergarten through 12th grade) will account for about 0.9 billion square feet of the projected additional demand, while private unaided higher education institutions will require another 0.4 billion square feet, said the report titled ‘Beyond Core: A 2035 View of India's Alternate Sectors’. Enrolment in private unaided schools is projected to rise from 99 million in 2025-26 to 111 million in 2034-35, while that in private unaided higher education institutions is expected to increase from 17 million to 23 million over the same period, the report said.

Education infrastructure stock is expected to rise from 7.4 billion square feet to 8.3 billion square feet for private unaided K-12 schools and from 1 billion square feet to 1.4 billion square feet for private unaided higher education institutions between 2025-26 and 2034-35. “Private institutions account for about 78 per cent of colleges in India. Private schools constitute approximately 23 per cent of schools but educate 40 per cent of students, underscoring the growing significance of private providers,” the report stated. India's education sector was valued at about $225 billion in FY25 and is projected to reach $313 billion by FY30. The country has around 580 million people in the 5-24 age group, representing the world's largest youth cohort and underpinning demand across school and higher education, according to the report.

“The sector is also undergoing a gradual transition from fragmented, promoter-driven institutions to professionally managed, scalable education platforms,” the report said. Rising household aspirations were driving demand for globally benchmarked education, holistic learning and international curricula, including International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge programmes, said the report. Demand for K-12 education was spread across premium, mid-market and affordable segments, supporting infrastructure expansion across different price points. The report cited KKR's investments in Lighthouse Learning and Manipal Group in 2025, as well as Blackstone's acquisition of a majority stake in Globetrotters Educational Innovations, the parent company of Jayshree Periwal International School, as examples of institutional investment in education platforms. International school brands were also partnering with domestic groups to expand in India.