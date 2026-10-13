India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 released; check how to check result

The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment results for the 2026 cycle have been released online by India Post. For different postal circles around the nation, the selection list is made available in PDF format. Candidates can use the merit list files to immediately check their selection status.

The registration information and names of the shortlisted applicants based on Class 10 scores are included in the India Post GDS 1st Merit List. In order to proceed to the document verification stage, applicants whose names appear on the list must get their original certificates prepared.

How to check and download the India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026?

· Visit the official India Post GDS portal at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

· Navigate to the candidate corner on the homepage. · Choose your respective postal circle. · Click on the 1st Merit List 2026 PDF link. · Download the PDF file to your device. ALSO READ: NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC registration starts today; check schedule · Search for your registration number or name in the document. Details required to check India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 The open PDF version of the selection list is available. To view the result, candidates do not require login information. To find your entry quickly, have the following information handy: your complete name and registration or application number.

Details mentioned on the India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Specific details regarding the shortlisted applicants and the positions they were given are detailed in the merit list. Candidates need to thoroughly go over every detail. Included in the merit list PDF are: · Candidate name · Registration and application number · Post name and Division · Head Office (HO) and Branch Office (BO) · Merit percentage or marks details · Candidate category ALSO READ: CSIR UGC NET Dec 2026 registration begins: Know exam dates and how to apply · Document verification instructions and authority details.