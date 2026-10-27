India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026 soon: Expected date and how to check

The first merit list for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, which includes 23,757 positions, has been made public by the Department of Posts. Although the department has not yet disclosed the date of the release of the second merit list, candidates are now awaiting it.

For information on the upcoming merit list and the selection procedure, candidates are encouraged to often check the official website. In the meantime, by October 27, 2026, candidates who were shortlisted in the initial merit list must finish document verification at the Divisional Office of their assigned division.

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026: Steps to check

· Visit the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

· Choose the relevant postal circle. · Find the link to the India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026. · Open the merit list PDF. · Search for your name or registration number. · View the post name, division and percentage of marks. ALSO READ: NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: New dates for UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG out · Download the PDF and save it for later reference. Details to check in the India Post GDS Merit List 2026 To verify their selection status, candidates should carefully review the information provided in the merit list.

Candidates should confirm that the information associated with their registration number is accurate. Among them are: · Division Office · Post ID · Post Name · Community · Registration Number · Percentage of marks. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Document Verification Candidates whose names are on the merit list are required to complete document verification at their designated Divisional Office. Verification must be finished by October 27, 2026, for those who made the initial merit list. They should provide two sets of photocopies of all pertinent documents in addition to their original paperwork and certificates.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Are schools closed on November 9? Check state-wise calendar In anticipation of the release announcement and additional directives from the Department of Posts, candidates awaiting the second merit list should continue to monitor the official portal. India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Tie Resolution In case of a tie, candidates with identical class 10th scores will be chosen using predetermined tie-breaking criteria. The applicant who was born earlier will be given preference. The following order will be used to choose if the tie continues: · ST Female · SC Female · OBC Female · UR Female