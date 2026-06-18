Indian universities climb QS rankings, but academic reputation gap persists

India improved its standing in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with more than half of its ranked institutions moving up. However, persistent weaknesses in academic reputation and internationalisation continue to constrain the country's higher education performance.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2027, 26 Indian universities improved their positions, nine remained unchanged and 15 declined. Two institutions — Bharathiar University and the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad — entered the rankings for the first time.

India now has 52 ranked universities, up from 50 in the previous edition.

IIT Delhi retained its position as the country's highest-ranked institution, climbing to 118th globally from 123rd last year and matching the best-ever rank achieved by an Indian university in the QS rankings.

Among other leading institutions, IIT Madras improved to 170th from 180th, IIT Kharagpur rose to 205th from 215th, and the University of Delhi advanced to 322nd from 328th. However, IIT Bombay slipped to 134th from 129th, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, fell marginally to 221st from 219th. The rankings indicate that improvements are increasingly extending beyond the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Eighteen Indian universities achieved their highest-ever positions this year, including private institutions such as Vellore Institute of Technology, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, and Shoolini University. Notably, 13 of the 18 institutions reaching record-high rankings were non-IIT institutions, suggesting that gains in higher education quality are becoming more broad-based rather than being concentrated among the country's traditional elite engineering institutes.

India's strongest performance was recorded in research impact and employability. Eleven Indian institutions featured among the world's top 100 for citations per faculty, while six ranked among the top 100 globally for employer reputation. Bharathiar University, one of the two new entrants, made a particularly strong debut by ranking 75th globally on the citations-per-faculty indicator, placing it among the world's leading institutions for research impact. Despite these gains, the rankings highlighted continuing structural challenges. Only 8 per cent of Indian institutions improved their academic reputation scores, while 28 per cent registered declines on this metric. Internationalisation remains a significant weakness. Around 90 per cent of Indian universities recorded no improvement in international student scores, and only one Indian institution ranked among the world's top 500 for international faculty ratio.