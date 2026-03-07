CBSE postpones Class 12 board exams in West Asia amid Iran-Israel war

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday postponed the Class 12 board exams scheduled on March 9, 10 and 11 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East--Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone 12 exams on March 9, 10 and 11," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 10, Bhardwaj added.

Previously, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 7 in the region.