Ireland sees dip in Indian student enrolments amid geopolitical uncertainty

Ireland has seen a dip in Indian student enrolments this year after reaching a peak in 2025, with geopolitical uncertainty, including the conflict in West Asia, prompting students to delay overseas study decisions, Elizabeth McHenry, regional manager for South Asia & India at Education in Ireland, said.

“I think the dip this year for the students starting in September was a lot to do with geopolitical uncertainty… The issues in the Gulf made people obviously a little bit nervous about traveling... I think it was all the level of uncertainty that people were contending with and making decisions to study abroad, not just in Ireland but to study abroad generally,” McHenry said.

However, enrolments this year have been accompanied by stronger registrations for Education in Ireland’s fairs in India, which are intended to help revive demand by connecting prospective students with Irish universities and providing guidance on courses, admissions and visas. The New Delhi fair held on October 3 brought together 17 institutions and Irish Visa Office officials. Events in Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru are scheduled this month.

The softer enrolment outlook comes after several years of growth in Ireland’s Indian student cohort. The number of Indian students increased from around 700 in 2013 to 11,000 in 2024 and 13,000 in 2025, according to McHenry. India is currently Ireland’s largest source of international students, accounting for just over a fifth of the country’s international enrolments.

Education in Ireland is the Irish government organisation responsible for promoting Ireland as a destination for international education and supporting the internationalisation activities of Irish higher education institutions.

McHenry expects demand for Ireland to pick up among Indian students again after these fairs. Ireland has also benefited from tighter immigration policies in traditional study destinations such as the UK, Canada and Australia, she added.

There has been a deterioration in the quality of student visa applications, which visa officers had partly attributed to students using artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare them, McHenry said. Some applications appeared to receive less individual attention than in the past, she said, adding that this had contributed to more rejections.