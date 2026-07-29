ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 244 Assistant, UDC and JPA posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened the online application process for 244 vacancies across various administrative posts through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website, isro.gov.in, till August 16, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer posts at various ISRO centres, Department of Space units and autonomous bodies across the country.

ISRO vacancy details 2026

The recruitment includes a total of 244 vacancies, comprising:

Assistant: 113 posts

Junior Personal Assistant (JPA): 81 posts

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 22 posts Stenographer: 10 posts Assistant (autonomous bodies/other units): 17 posts ALSO READ: UPTET Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh TET result soon at upessc.up.gov.in Junior Personal Assistant (other units): 1 post. How to apply for ISRO Scientist Engineer Recruitment 2026? · Visit the ISRO recruitment portal at isro.gov.in. · Complete the online registration and enter the application form carefully. · Fill in the valid GATE 2025/2026 score. · Upload the required photograph, signature, and GATE score card. · Make the payment of the application fee

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 starts from August 1; check full schedule · Submit the application and save the registration number for future use. ISRO 2026 recruitment Eligibility criteria Candidates applying for the posts should hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. Applicants should also possess computer proficiency for Assistant and UDC posts, while JPA and Stenographer candidates must satisfy the prescribed stenography requirements. The upper age limit is 28 years as on August 16, 2026, with relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms.