Japan attracts MBA aspirants reconsidering US, Europe: GLOBIS chief

Japanese business school GLOBIS University has 12 Indian students enrolled in its full-time MBA programme in Japan, making India its second-largest foreign student cohort after the Philippines, its president and founder Yoshito Hori said in an interview with Business Standard. The university opened its India hub in Gurugram in October 2026 to attract more Indian students and expand corporate training for Japanese companies operating in the country. Hori said some students reconsidering MBA programmes in the US and Europe were looking at Japan, citing the US’s less welcoming stance towards international students and concerns over Europe’s economic and political stability. Japan’s safety, culture and English-language MBA programmes were also drawing interest, he said.

“I travel internationally for seminars, and I am finding that some people who initially considered pursuing an MBA in the US are now looking at other options because the country is becoming less welcoming to international students. Europe is a natural alternative, but concerns over slow economic and technological growth, as well as political and social instability, including strikes, demonstrations and political upheaval, are also making students reconsider. As a result, Japan is becoming a more popular choice,” Hori said. GLOBIS is Japan’s largest business school, according to the Japanese government’s official Study in Japan portal. The university is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to replace human faculty in some courses, allowing students to choose between AI-led and human-led instruction, Hori said.

“So in terms of supply of education, some of the education can be replaced by AI from human beings. That's not wrong, but that is the choice of students. Students can either choose AI or human beings. So therefore we are using AI as much as possible,” he said. GLOBIS is also developing a capability model that maps 30 skills according to whether they are best taught by AI, books or human instructors, Hori said. While some skills, including knowledge-based and conceptual abilities, can be taught by AI, others, particularly interpersonal skills, require human instruction, he said. He said the approach could lower the cost of management education and make teaching more accessible.

“Sometimes human beings may be more expensive than AI and AI may be better off in teaching some of the skills. So we are providing these options and sometimes combining both. In the future, it is not going to be AI-only or human-only. It is going to be a mix, and the end user will decide how they want to be taught,” he said. The university has also set up an AI Management Education Research Institute and developed tools for AI-based learning and evaluation. However, GLOBIS does not allow students to use AI to prepare and submit reports, he said. Hori noted that skills such as critical thinking, decision-making, creativity and interpersonal communication would become more important as AI takes over routine tasks and parts of management education.

Enrolment in GLOBIS's English-language MBA programme has grown by around 20 per cent annually to 179 students, while numbers in its Japanese-language programme have remained largely unchanged, Hori said. He expects the English-language programme to overtake the Japanese-language one in enrolment within five to 10 years. GLOBIS had initially considered Mumbai for its India hub but chose Gurugram because of the concentration of Japanese companies in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly around Gurugram, Hori said. The university currently has 10 international hubs, including the latest one set up in India, and hopes to expand the network to 20-30, Hori said. Hori said the hubs would help GLOBIS build relationships with local students and companies and create a pipeline into its full-time, part-time and online MBA programmes in Japan. He said the university saw scope for greater movement of Indian talent to Japan as Japanese companies faced labour shortages and expanded their operations overseas. GLOBIS expects more than half of its Indian MBA graduates to stay and work in Japan, he said.