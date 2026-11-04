JEE Main 2027: NTA allows NRI candidates to use passport as valid ID proof

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 to use their passports as valid identity proof during registration.

The clarification came after an NRI candidate asked how applicants without an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence could complete the registration process.

Students should be aware, though, that this was exclusively intended for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) students. The application window will be available until November 22, 2026, according to the official schedule. The JEE Main application form can be completed online by candidates via the official website.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Important Dates

The registration notice and key dates for the January session have been released by NTA. To avoid missing any steps in the application process, candidates should be aware of the following deadlines.

According to NTA, all application and fee submission deadlines are up to 11:50 PM on the corresponding closing dates. · JEE Main 2027 Registration starts- October 24, 2026 · Deadline to apply without late fee- November 22, 2026 · Last Date for fee payment without late fee- November 22, 2026 · Registration with late fee- November 23 to 26, 2026 · Deadline for Fee Payment with Late Fee- November 26, 2026 · Application Correction Window- November 27 to 29, 2026 · Examination City Intimation Slip- December 30, 2026

· JEE Main Admit Card- January 13, 2027 ALSO READ: JEE Mains 2027: NTA issues registration advisory, check key instructions · JEE Main Session 1 Examination- January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. How to register for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 using Passport? Step 1: Candidates can directly register by clicking “Sign Up” option on registration page. Step 2: Fill in mobile number and complete OTP verification. Step 3: Choose Identity Type (Aadhaar / PAN / Driving License). [Note: Registration is not Aadhaar-dependent. You may use any available identity option.] Step 4: Enter details: Name, DOB, Gender, Username, and PIN.

Step 5: Click “Verify” and proceed to the authorization page. NTA on using passport as valid ID NTA confirmed the passport facility while responding to a candidate's query on its official X account. NTA tweeted on its official X account, "You can now use passport to complete the application process. In case you need to submit fresh application then you may refer to public notice dated 28th and 30th October at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in". ALSO READ: NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: New dates for UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG out NTA made this clarification a few days after beginning the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process. The candidate had asked, "For a NRI candidate who doesn't have Aadhar, PAN or driving license, how can he register. Can he register with Passport".

What to do after submitting the JEE Main 2027 application form? After ending the registration process, candidates should verify that their application has been successfully submitted. The following steps can help candidates keep track of their application: · Log in to the candidate portal to review the application status. · Check that the examination fee has been successfully paid. · Download and save the confirmation page. · Keep the application number and login credentials safe. · Check the official website for updates about the correction window. · Download the examination city intimation slip when out.