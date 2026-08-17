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Home / Education / News / Jharkhand cancels all JSSC exams conducted since 2014 by outsourced agency

Jharkhand cancels all JSSC exams conducted since 2014 by outsourced agency

JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination also cancelled; government to set up exam reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal

Hemant Soren, Hemant
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:06 PM IST
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The Jharkhand Cabinet has decided to cancel all examinations conducted since 2014 by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
 
The Cabinet has also decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination, Soren said in Ranchi.
 
The state government will constitute an exam reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal, the chief minister said.
 
Soren said several surprising factors emerged during the probe into examination irregularities, but added that these could not be disclosed at this stage.
 
He said the Jharkhand government was concerned about students' agitation over alleged examination irregularities and had introduced a strong legislation in their interest.
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Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandProtest

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

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