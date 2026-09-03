JNV Class 11 admission 2027-28 registration starts for lateral entry

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has started accepting online applications for Class 11 admissions for the 2027–28 academic year through the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Eligible students can complete the application process on the official Navodaya website until September 30, 2026. Students studying in Class 10 during 2026 are eligible to appear for the selection test.

Candidates enrolled in Class 10 during the April 2026–March 2027 academic session or the January–December 2026 session can apply. Applicants must be Indian citizens. For consideration under the district-level merit list, the candidate’s home district must be the same as the district in which they are studying in Class 10.

JNV Class 11 Admission 2027 Important Dates · LEST exams 2027- April 10, 2027 · Online application deadline- September 30, 2026 · Application correction window- October 1 to 3, 2026 (no correction done after) · Lateral Entry Selection Test- April 10, 2027 · Result Announcement- May/June 2027 (likely). JNV Class 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2027: How to Apply? · Visit the official JNV admission portal at cbseitms.nic.in. · Choose the Class XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027 link. · Complete the online registration by entering the required details.

· Enter the application form with personal, academic and residential details. · Upload the required documents, photograph and signature as shown. · Carefully view all the details entered in the application form. · Submit the application form before the September 30, 2026 deadline. ALSO READ: Teachers' Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and much more · Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for later use. JNV Class 11 Lateral entry admission 2027 eligibility criteria · Current Grade: You should be actively studying in Class 10 during the academic calendar year 2026. This applies to students in both the January–December 2026 session and the April 2026–March 2027.