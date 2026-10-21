JNV admissions 2027 deadline extended for Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry

JNV Class 9 and 11 admissions 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 and Class 11 lateral entry admissions for the 2027–2028 academic year.

Through the official website, navodaya.gov.in, eligible students can now submit their online application forms by October 22, 2026. The Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) is used to determine admission to Classes 9 and 11.

JNV Class 9 and 11 admission 2027: Important dates

Last Date to Apply for Class 9 and Class 11 admission – October 22, 2026

Class 9 Application Correction Window – October 23 to 25, 2026.

How to apply for JNV Class 9 and Class 11 Admission 2027? · Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in. · Open the admission section and locate the Class 9 or Class 11 lateral entry application link. · Choose the appropriate class and open the online application form. · Fill in the required personal, academic and school-related details. · Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the application form. · Review all the information entered in the form. · Submit the application by October 22, 2026.

· Download or print the confirmation page for later. JNV admission 2027 eligibility Candidates must cross-check all the official prospectus for details about age limits, district requirements and other eligibility conditions. · Class 9: Students should be studying in Class 8 at a government or recognised school in the respective district in the 2026-27 academic session. · Class 11: Students should be studying in Class 10 at a government or recognised school in the respective district in the 2026-27 academic session. Documents required for JNV admission 2027 Depending on the course and application guidelines, the precise requirements could change. Instead of depending solely on a generic list, candidates should adhere to the official document checklist.