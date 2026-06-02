JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration & choice filling starts today at 5 pm

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes from June 2. Eligible candidates who have qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2026 can register and fill their choices for undergraduate engineering programmes from 5 pm onwards through the official JoSAA website.

The counselling procedure for admission to BTech programs will be carried out by JoSAA based on candidates' academic eligibility, ranks, categories, and selections.

JoSAA counselling 2026: Important dates

· June 2, 2026 (5:00 PM): Registration, choice filling, and pre-payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF).

· June 7, 2026: AAT-qualified candidates can start filling Architecture-specific choices. · June 8, 2026 (2:00 PM): Showcase of Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices saved by June 7). · June 10, 2026 (1:00 PM): Showcase of Mock Seat Allocation 2 and opening of the Choice Locking window. · June 11, 2026 (5:00 PM): Registration, choice filling, and document pre-upload ended (Choices will be auto-locked). · June 12, 2026: Data reconciliation and validation by JoSAA. How to apply for JoSAA counselling 2026? Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA portal website and click on the registration or login link.

Step 2: Log in and enter the JEE Main application details or JEE Advanced credentials, along with the password and security pin. Step 3: Check personal details like rank and category details displayed on the screen. Students should check all details carefully. Step 4: Candidates can select IITs, NITs, IIITs and preferred branches in their desired order. Since seat allotment depends on preference order, students are advised to arrange their choices carefully. Step 5: After completing choice filling, candidates must lock their preferences before the deadline. Institutes participating in JoSAA 2026 Authorities will allocate seats based on candidates' choices and eligibility criteria.