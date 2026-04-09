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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 out: Check pass percentage, how to download

KSEAB will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 results today at 3 pm on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can check scores using their registration number and subjects.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Board to announce student performance analysis
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 6:09 PM IST
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Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Out: The Karnataka Education Board will release the 2nd PUC Exam 1 Results 2026 today at 3:00 PM. Students can check their scores on the official websites—kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced together.
 
Students should note that the direct result link will activate only after the official announcement. Along with the results, details such as district-wise performance, pass percentage, and the toppers list will also be released.
 

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026?

 
Visit the official result portal at karresults.nic.in.
 
Click on the link "Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026".
 
Fill in your Registration Number.
 
Choose your Subject Stream.
 
Click on Submit to check the scorecard.
 
Download and take a printout of the marksheet for later use.
 
How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 via SMS?
 
Type KAR12<space>Registration Number
 
Send to 56263
 
A detailed subject-wise marksheet will be received on your mobile number.
   

Details mentioned in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

 
The official website will shortly release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026. Examine the information listed in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 below:
 
Candidate’s name
 
Registration number
 
Subject names and marks obtained in each subject
 
Aggregate marks
 
Result status.
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Re-evaluation and Scrutiny process

 
Students who believe their papers were evaluated incorrectly or are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or request photocopies of their answer scripts after the results are declared.
 
The minimum passing mark per subject has been reduced from 35 per cent to 30 per cent this year. However, students must still secure an overall aggregate of 33 per cent (198 out of 600) to pass.
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Topics :Karnatakaboard examinationsboard examsClass 12 results

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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