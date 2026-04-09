Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Out: The Karnataka Education Board will release the 2nd PUC Exam 1 Results 2026 today at 3:00 PM. Students can check their scores on the official websites—kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced together.

Students should note that the direct result link will activate only after the official announcement. Along with the results, details such as district-wise performance, pass percentage, and the toppers list will also be released.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026?

Visit the official result portal at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link "Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026".

Fill in your Registration Number. Choose your Subject Stream. Click on Submit to check the scorecard. Download and take a printout of the marksheet for later use. How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 via SMS? Type KAR12<space>Registration Number Send to 56263 A detailed subject-wise marksheet will be received on your mobile number. Details mentioned in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 The official website will shortly release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026. Examine the information listed in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 below: Candidate’s name