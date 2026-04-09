2nd puc result 2026 time: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has anounced the KSEAB 2nd PUC (Class 12) results has declared today, April 9. The results will be available from 3 pm, followed by a press conference at 6:15 pm to announce toppers and district-wise performance.

Once released, students can check their results using login credentials on the official websites — kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click the link, “Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026” or “Class 12 Annual Exam Results.”

Step 3. Fill in your registration number and date of birth (or other required login credentials) in the given fields. Step 4. Click the “Submit” or “Get Result” button. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Step 5. Download the result and take a printout for later reference. Alternatives to check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026? Students can access their Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 1 marksheets via official platforms such as karresults.nic.in, the KarnatakaOne mobile app, and DigiLocker. ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Where and how to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results? To ensure quick and easy access, KSEAB will also share result details with students on their registered mobile numbers via WhatsApp and SMS, in addition to online platforms.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 - Passing criteria Many students have welcomed the Karnataka Board’s significant change this year, which lowers the minimum passing criteria. Candidates must now score at least 30 per cent in each subject—including theory, practical, and internal assessments—and secure an overall 33 per cent (198 out of 600) to pass. This marks a notable shift in the evaluation system aimed at improving student outcomes, as the earlier passing threshold was 35 per cent. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Revaluation and rechecking? Students dissatisfied with their Karnataka Class 12 PUC 2 marks can apply for revaluation or re-totalling of their answer sheets. This allows them to have their scores reviewed or verified.

ALSO READ: KVS Balvatika Lottery result 2026 out at kvsangathan.nic.in, know more Additionally, candidates have multiple opportunities to improve their final results by appearing for Exam 2 or Exam 3, rather than relying solely on the revaluation process to enhance their scores. What happens after the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026? KSEAB will outline the next steps for students after the results are officially released and a detailed press conference is held. Schedules for supplementary (compartment) exams, revaluation, and photocopy requests for answer scripts will be announced. Students who do not meet the minimum passing criteria will get another chance to improve their scores through upcoming compartment exams, helping them avoid losing an academic year.

Inside the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 According to the data released by the Karnataka board, a total of 7,10,363 students have enrolled for the Class 12 PUC exams this year. These candidates are registered across 5,174 PU colleges in the state, reflecting the scale of the exam process. Among them, 2,92,645 students are from the Science stream, 2,11,174 are from Commerce, and 1,42,982 have registered under the Arts stream, showcasing a higher preference for Science among students. More about the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Following a fraudulent question paper incident reported in late February, the board has strongly advised students to check their results only on official websites. It warned that unofficial links or portals claiming early access are likely fake and may pose risks such as data theft or misinformation.