Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: When and how to download result once out?

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: According to media reports, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will not release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 7, due to ongoing election-related restrictions. The results are likely to be announced tomorrow, April 8, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB conducted the second PUC exams from February 28 to March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges appeared for the exams.

How to check PUC Karnataka result 2026?

· Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

· Press on the link for 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026.' · Log in using your registration number, choose your subject stream, and press the 'Submit' button. · Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will display on the screen. · Check the details and download your result. ALSO READ: AP Inter Results 2026: When and where to download scorecard? Details here · Make sure to save or print a copy for later use. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam results postponement Due to state-imposed restrictions, over 7.1 lakh students will have to wait a little longer for their Class 12 results. According to local media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results have been temporarily delayed due to ongoing election-related restrictions across the state.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has clarified that it cannot proceed until it receives official approval from the Election Commission of India, despite an earlier indication from a minister that an announcement could be made on April 7. ALSO READ: Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026 | Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 To ensure fair elections, the Model Code of Conduct requires government bodies to seek prior clearance before making major public announcements, including the declaration of examination results. More about the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam results According to board sources, the technical infrastructure is ready, with marks already uploaded, result links prepared for activation, and only final approval from the Election Commission of India pending.