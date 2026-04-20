KSEAB SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 results to be out soon

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Result 2026 will be released soon on the official websites of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), including karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Around 8.65 lakh students awaiting the Karnataka Class 10 results can check their scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam cycle was held in multiple phases: Exam 1 from March 18 to April 2, Exam 2 from May 18 to May 25, and Exam 3 is scheduled for July 2026.

How to check Karnataka SSLC results 2026?

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on “Karnataka SSLC Result Link” and then enter the details, including registration number and date of birth

Send all the details carefully

The Karnataka Class 10th result 2026 will display on the screen.

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SSLC Result 2026 in Karnataka: Details on the marksheet

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. Students must carefully verify all details on their result and report any discrepancies to their school authorities promptly.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Official Confirmation

ALSO READ: JEE Main Session 2 Result to be released on April 20: Check details here Students are eagerly awaiting the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026. The result date is expected to be announced soon by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Until the official marksheet is issued, students are advised to download and save a copy of their results from karresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka: What to do after result declaration?

Students in Karnataka who are dissatisfied with their SSLC Result 2026 can apply for re-evaluation. After the results are announced, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release detailed guidelines.

Students should plan their next academic steps after reviewing their results, as Class 10 scores play a key role in future education choices. They must also report any discrepancies immediately, as corrections can be requested through schools or board officials.