Home / Education / News / KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment results are live today, July 6, 2026. Candidates who have completed their option entry can check their mock allotment status on the official website

KCET 2026 mock seat allotment
KCET 2026 mock seat allotment
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 12:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment results went live today, July 6, 2026. By visiting the official KEA website, candidates who have completed their option entry by June 30 can check their mock allotment status.
 
Candidates will be able to change their college and course options during the option editing session, which will open at 2 PM on July 6 and run until 10 AM on July 9.

Important Dates for KCET Counselling 2026

·        Last Date to finish the KCET 2026 option entry- 30 June 2026 (10 AM)
 
·        KCET 2026 Round 1 mock seat allotment result- 6 July 2026
 
·        Option editing/modification window- 6 July 2026 (2 PM)
 
·        Deadline to change the submitted options- 9 July 2026 (10 AM)
 
·        KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment result- 15 July 2026. 

How to check KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment?

·        Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
 
·        Search and click on the link that says “KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment”
 
·        Fill in your KCET application number and password to log in and click 'Submit'
 
·       KCET Mock Allotment 2026 sheet will display on the screen
 
·        Check your allotment status. 

About the KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026

The mock allotment is only a practice round intended to help applicants understand which college or course they are likely to receive, based on their KCET rank, category, completed choices, and seat availability. It is not a final seat and does not guarantee final admission.
 
Candidates can use the option editing period to add new options, remove existing ones, or rearrange their preferences if they are unhappy with their simulated allotment. The final KCET Round 1 seat allocation will be made public on July 15, 2026, taking into account the applicants' updated options.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi University gets 142,700 UG registrations for 2026-27 admissions

Premium

ESIC plans to build own medical education system with new university

Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor, first to get two terms

MHT CET CAP 2026 registration starts till July 12; step-by-step process

Delhi mandates school fee committees, curbs inflation-linked fee hikes

Topics :Karnataka CETKarnatakaexam results

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story