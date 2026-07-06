KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment results went live today, July 6, 2026. By visiting the official KEA website, candidates who have completed their option entry by June 30 can check their mock allotment status.
Candidates will be able to change their college and course options during the option editing session, which will open at 2 PM on July 6 and run until 10 AM on July 9.
Important Dates for KCET Counselling 2026
· Last Date to finish the KCET 2026 option entry- 30 June 2026 (10 AM)
The mock allotment is only a practice round intended to help applicants understand which college or course they are likely to receive, based on their KCET rank, category, completed choices, and seat availability. It is not a final seat and does not guarantee final admission.
Candidates can use the option editing period to add new options, remove existing ones, or rearrange their preferences if they are unhappy with their simulated allotment. The final KCET Round 1 seat allocation will be made public on July 15, 2026, taking into account the applicants' updated options.