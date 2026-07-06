KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment results went live today, July 6, 2026. By visiting the official KEA website, candidates who have completed their option entry by June 30 can check their mock allotment status.

Candidates will be able to change their college and course options during the option editing session, which will open at 2 PM on July 6 and run until 10 AM on July 9.

Important Dates for KCET Counselling 2026

· Last Date to finish the KCET 2026 option entry- 30 June 2026 (10 AM)

· KCET 2026 Round 1 mock seat allotment result- 6 July 2026

· Option editing/modification window- 6 July 2026 (2 PM) · Deadline to change the submitted options- 9 July 2026 (10 AM) ALSO READ: Schools, colleges in Mumbai, Pune to remain shut today amid heavy rain · KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment result- 15 July 2026. How to check KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment? · Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in · Search and click on the link that says “KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment” · Fill in your KCET application number and password to log in and click 'Submit'