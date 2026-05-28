KCET Results 2026: Check timeline, steps to download scorecard and more

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results are anticipated to be made available on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, anytime soon.

Exams were held from April 22 to 24, starting with the Kannada language examination on April 22, followed by Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and Mathematics and Biology on April 24. More than 3.3 lakh students are awaiting their results.

In order to process the results, the KEA asked students who had finished Class 12 from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards to upload their grades to the KEA portal on May 19. In order for their grades to be automatically obtained, the students were requested to grant access to their DigiLocker accounts.

KCET result 2026: How to check and download the scorecard? · Visit the official website · Find a tab or notification specifically labelled "UGCET 2026 Results" or "KCET 2026 Scorecard" on the homepage. · You will be routed to a login page. You will typically be required to input your KCET Application/Registration Number and the first four characters of your name as it displays on your application or admit card. · Press the 'Submit' button. Your digital scorecard will be showcased on the screen. · Check all details, including your subject-wise marks, total score, and final rank.

ALSO READ: JEECUP 2026 admit card to be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in · Download the PDF and take printouts, as these will be essential during the upcoming document verification and counselling rounds. KCET result 2026 result update The Karnataka Examinations Authority is expected to release the results during the first week of June 2026, according to the Indian Express. Usually, the KCET counselling procedure starts at the same time as NEET admissions. However, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar announced that KEA has decided to proceed with the KCET results and counselling process independently due to the NEET question paper leak.

KCET result 2026: Details mentioned · Candidate name · Registration number · Category · Subject-wise marks · Total aggregate · Rank as calculated by KEA · Qualification status. KCET result 2026: How is the rank calculated? Students' performance in the qualifying test and KCET 2026 will determine the final rank list. When determining the results, the marks received in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics on both exams will be given equal weight. What to do next after the KCET result 2026? The admission season officially begins with the results announcement. KEA will start the Document Verification procedure after the rank list is made public.