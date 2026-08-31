Keep global outlook, stay rooted in our culture: Prez Murmu to NIFT grads

Asserting that fashion technology has immense potential to enhance India's global footprint, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged students to seize this opportunity and maintain a global outlook while being firmly connected to Indian cultural roots.

Addressing the combined convocation ceremony of 18 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Campuses here, she said that today, the country is expanding its role on the global stage with far greater confidence than ever before. Fashion technology is also a field with immense potential to enhance India's global footprint, the President said while urging graduating students to seize this opportunity.

The President said that in this endeavour, students should maintain "a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to their roots and the core values of our culture". By doing so, they will not only become successful professionals but also contribute to the preservation and enrichment of India's cultural heritage.

She also said that students should create world-class products and brands, but they should also ensure that these are eco-friendly. "The use of locally available raw materials for their products will be a significant step towards environmental conservation. Remnants should not be discarded as waste; they can be given a new form, new utility, and new value," she was quoted as saying in an official statement. The President appreciated NIFT policymakers for giving importance to sustainability and social responsibility within the institute's strategic plan. She expressed confidence that NIFT will take effective steps to make circular economy practices widespread and beneficial, aligned with its efforts toward a sustainable future in the textile and apparel sector.