Kerala LSS, USS result out on website; know more about selected students

The 2026 LSS (Lower Secondary Scholarship) and USS (Upper Secondary Scholarship) results have been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (Board of Public Examinations). Students who took these state-level scholarship exams will soon be able to view their scorecards online via the official bpekerala.in portal.

These yearly scholarship exams assist in identifying academically deserving students from Kerala's government and assisted schools. The General Education Department provides financial aid to qualified applicants to support their pursuit of higher education.

How to check Kerala LSS USS Result 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official website at bpekerala.in.

Step 2. Find and press the flashing link labeled "Kerala LSS USS Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth (or the password provided by your school). Step 4. Type the security captcha code shown on the screen. Step 5. Press the "Submit" or "View Result" button. Step 6. Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Step 7. Download the PDF file and take a clear printout for later use. Kerala LSS USS Cut-off Marks 2026 Students will be deemed successful in their respective tests if they receive 48 out of 80 points (60%) in the LSS exam and 70 out of 100 points (70%) in the USS exam.

More about the Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 The official results portal hosts both the individual marksheets and the preliminary results. To prevent data misuse, parents and students are strongly encouraged to stay away from unapproved or third-party websites. Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and bpekerala.in are the two approved domains for checking results. The result link is available for both: · LSS (Lower Primary CM KIDS Scholarship Examination) – Class 4 · USS (Upper Primary CM KIDs Scholarship Examination) – Class 7. What to do after the Kerala LSS USS Result 2026? Students should thoroughly double-check all personal information, such as name, school code, and subject-wise grades, after receiving the provisional scorecard.

Candidates must notify the headmaster or headmistress of their particular school immediately if there is any discrepancy (such as a misspelled name or inaccurate marks). The issue will subsequently be escalated by the school administration to Pareeksha Bhavan for timely correction. What is Kerala LSS USS Scholarship program 2026? For students enrolled in Classes 4 and 7, respectively, the LSS and USS exams are crucial. Academic aptitude and reasoning abilities are assessed by these examinations. Students from rural and economically disadvantaged families benefit most from the scholarship program, which allows them to complete their education without facing financial obstacles.